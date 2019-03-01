Born in Smyrna, on Jan. 22, 1934; departed this life on Feb. 24, 2019.
Service will be held 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 South Bay Road, Dover. Viewing will be from 4 – 5 p.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna, DE.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 1, 2019