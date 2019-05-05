Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leroy Mosley. View Sign Service Information Calvary Assembly of God Church 1141 E Lebanon Rd Dover, DE 19901 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Calvary Church 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Calvary Church 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - James Leroy Mosley, Jr. passed away suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

James was born Feb. 12, 1963 in Dover to James Leroy, Sr. and Mary Ann Delaney. Affectionately known as 'Jr', he grew up in a close-knit family of brothers and cousins.

Also known as 'Mo', James graduated Dover High School 1981, where he played football and baseball. He played in the Dover Little League all the way through to the Big League, whose team went to the Big League World Series 1981 in Ft Lauderdale with coaches Earl Seeney and Eddie Coker.

After serving shortly in the United States Air Force, he returned to Dover starting his own family; and eventually settled in Hartly where he loved the country life. He was passionate at his career as a self-employed dump truck driver for 20 years. He recently worked at Amazon as an inventory control associate since 2013. He looked forward to soon retiring and traveling with his wife. He enjoyed doing yard work, chopping firewood, grilling/cooking, hunting, fishing, and was a life-long fan of the Cowboys, Phillies and the Sixers- hardly ever missed watching a game.

James attended Calvary Church and found peace when listening to and worshiping with gospel music. He had a strong faith in God to heal him of his illnesses. He was devotedly committed to taking care of his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle until God's calling him Home. He will sorely be missed.

James was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony Mosley in 2014 and an infant brother, Don Andrew, as well as his grandparents, and several uncles, aunts, cousins, friends.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart wife of 36 years, Novalee Woodruff Mosley of Hartly; mother, Mary Ann Mosley and her companion T. James McCreedy of Dover; and father, James Leroy Mosley, Sr. also of Dover; son, Jeremy M. Mosley and his wife Debi of Smyrna; and daughter, Renee C. C. Mosley and her husband Sean of Hartly; brothers, Bernie, Kenny and his wife Angelique and Adrian and his wife Ebony Mosley all of Dover; proud 'Pa' of grandchildren, Cassondra Vasquez, Laila Mosley, Jeremyah Mosley, Carlie Vasquez, Sariah Mosley, Elijah Mosley and Niasia Stanley; many endearing, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, cherished in-laws, and friends; in addition to, his beloved dog Bamby and 20 year-old cat Mimi.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Calvary Assembly of God Benevolence Fund, 1141 E. Lebanon Road, Dover, DE 19901 or the (

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





