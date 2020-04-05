Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Lindale. View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - James "Jim" Lindale passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was the son of Harry and Clara Lindale.

Jim was a "jack of all trades" who did a little bit of everything including: demolition, construction with Lindale's Back Hoe and Tree Service.

Jim was always busy and not known to sit still. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, going to auctions, fixing vehicles, traveling, and racing. On the rare occasion Jim did sit down, he enjoyed watching Nascar, boxing, and reading the Guide faithfully. He loved having his family around, playing with the grandkids and taking them around on his tractors. Jim enjoyed working in his garden and had a front yard produce stand. Jim was a sweet, outgoing person who was very supportive of his family and often passed his knowledge on to them. He was a jokester who would help anyone and will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Victoria and Alexis Lindale; brothers, Harry, Donald, and William Lindale; and brother in law, Wayne Wootten.

Jim is survived by his fiancée, Cathy Korwek; sons, William "Bill" Lindale (Angela), Steve Lindale (Danielle Kebadjian-Lindale), Andy Carita (Nicole), Michael Korwek, and Jason Korwek; daughters, Diane Klecan (Dale) and Kristin Rhoades (Matt); brothers, Clifford Lindale (Lorraine) and Gene Lindale; sisters, Jeannette Smoots (Ed), Loretta Wootten; sister in laws, Betty Lindale and Sharon Lindale; 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Cruetzfeld-Jakobs disease @

Due to the recommendations by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, Jim's memorial will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.





