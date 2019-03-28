FELTON, formerly of MILTON - James M. Heisler, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home in Felton. He was born in Wilmington on Aug. 21, 1954 to R. Marshall Reynolds and Ruth A. Godwin Reynolds.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Heisler.
During his youth, James was a Boy Scout, earning several awards and accommodations. His most loved was God and Country. James went on to proudly serve his country with the U.S. Marine Corps. After his time in the military, he enjoyed traveling. James was a member of the Golden Rule Lodge #17 Odd Fellows. He enjoyed welding, farming, cake decorating, ice sculpture and was a horse groomer for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for two years in the 70's. He also was a truck driver for 17 years.
James is survived by his parents, R. Marshall Reynolds and Ruth A. Godwin Reynolds; wife, Beckie Heisler; six siblings, Debbie Jones, Michael Reynolds, Ruth Scott, Marsha Lee Reynolds, Raymond Heisler and Ben Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 28, 2019