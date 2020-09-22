1/1
Deacon James Martin Tormey Sr.
Deacon James Martin Tormey, Sr., 87
CAMDEN, Del. - Deacon James Martin Tormey, Sr. passed away, Saturday September 19, 2020 at home. Mr. Tormey was born February 11, 1933 in Philadelphia to John F. Tormey and Helen M. (Callahan) Tormey.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sr. Winifred Tormey, SSJ and M. Barbara Tormey.
Survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Ann Tormey (nee Dornberger); and his children, James Tormey, Jr. (Suzanne deceased), Erin Irwin (Stephen), Colleen Markham (Steven) and Chris Tormey (Amy). Also survived by his ten grandchildren, Jay, Matthew, Sean, Megan, Luke, Riley, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jack and Patrick; and three great grandchildren, Giovanni, Callan and Shea.
Viewing 10 a.m. to be followed by Funeral Mass, Thursday September 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 522 Main St., Marydel, MD 21649.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Sunday Breakfast Mission of Wilmington, Del.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
