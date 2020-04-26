FELTON - James Michael MacMillan passed away on April 18, 2020 at Kent General Hospital after a battle with chronic illnesses.
Mr. MacMillan was a highway inspector for the State of Delaware, retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He served honorably during the Vietnam War seeing combat with the 82 nd Airborne Division. Mr. MacMillan's duty to country continued stateside by serving in the Delaware Army National Guard. He retired in 2002 with over 30 years of military service, earning the Army Commendation Medal. Mr. MacMillan enjoyed riding his Harley, working in the yard, and in his youth playing golf at Garrison Lake Golf Club. He rarely ever took a break, as he worked other part-time jobs and enjoyed fixing things in his garage to ensure that his daughters gained the understanding of what values and work ethic meant. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons.
Mr. MacMillan is survived by his two daughters, Kelly H. Sanchez and her husband Billy of Newark and Susan McNeal and her husband John of Camden; one brother, Donnie MacMillan and his wife Terri of Milford; one sister, Judy Ulrich and her husband Fred of Gill, Mass.; and three grandsons, Alessandro, Christian, and Jake.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be made to the , https://woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 26, 2020