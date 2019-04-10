Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James N. Sylvester. View Sign

LINCOLN - James N. "Jimmy" Sylvester passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Atlantic Shores in Millsboro.

Jimmy was born in Milford, son of the late Lawrence E. and Alice M. (Coverdale) Sylvester.

Jimmy worked for the state of Delaware in Dover for 31 years as a printer in the Administrative Services and later the Grounds departments, retiring in 2016. Following his retirement, Jimmy worked as a customer service associate with Ace Hardware in Milton.

He loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. Jimmy loved supporting his sons and attending their sporting events, especially ice hockey and lacrosse.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his mother-in-law, Doreen Rogers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lorrie (Rogers) Sylvester; two sons, Cody Sylvester and partner Virginia Chavez and Shane Sylvester; a brother, Samuel Sylvester; his step-mother, Marianne Sylvester; a step-brother, William Truitt and wife Christine; mother-in-law, Betty Miller and husband Glenn; father-in-law, Lewis Wayne Rogers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Dawn Pusey, Jordan Rogers, Kevin Roger and Crystal, Kyle Rogers, Tina Harrington, Lewis Harrington and Wendy, and Chad Harrington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Delaware Stars Youth Ice Hockey, PO Box 90, Felton, Del 19943.



