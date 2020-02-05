MILTON - James P. Calhoun, Jr. passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Milford Place Assisted Living. He was born to Betty I. (Kenton) and James P. Calhoun, Sr. on Feb. 6, 1951 in Lewes.
James served with the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a computer programmer for NCR in Liberty, S.C. for 25 years.
He is survived by his son, Jamie Calhoun of Greenville, S.C.; his six siblings, Laura C. Brown, Eddie Calhoun, Brenda Bowden, Dawn Bowles, Penny Sharp and Sherry Reed; and his aunt, Ruth C. Smith.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 12 noon. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 5, 2020