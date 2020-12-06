1/1
James Paul Boris
1950 - 2020
James Paul Boris, 70
MAGNOLIA - James Paul Boris passed away peacefully in his home, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born February 11, 1950, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to the late, Thomas and Goldie (Tarap) Boris. He served proudly in the United States Air Force, and continued with his service to the country working for the United States Postal Service.
Jim and Susan were married 40 years at the time of her death in 2013.
Jim served as a foster parent to 198 kids, and dedicated his life to his kids and grandkids. He was a hard worker who always put family before self, and was very proud of his Magyar heritage. In his free time, he loved cooking, baking, woodworking, crabbing, fishing, boating, and watching sports, especially those his children & grandchildren played. He was a huge fan of Caesar Rodney Football and Softball, as well as Wilmington University Softball. He loved to decorate for all holidays spending time with his kids, grandkids, and his dog Coco.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses for the care and support they provided.
James is survived by six children, Renee Boris, of Magnolia, Johna Apter, of St. Augustine, Florida, Nicole Boris, of Magnolia, Joshua Boris, of Dover, Keith Taylor Boris, of Magnolia, and Cheyenne Boris, of Dover; eight grandchildren, Autumn Waid, of Magnolia, Ian Cochran, of Gainsville, Florida, Alexander Cochran, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, Skye Boris, of Dover, Jade Boris, of Magnolia, Joshua Boris, Jr., of Dover, Hunter Hickman, of Dover, and Lorelei Boris, of Magnolia; five great-grandchildren; and a special son-in-law, Michael Shehorn.
As per James' request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, # 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 6, 2020.
