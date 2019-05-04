GREENWOOD - James R. Cleveland, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

James was born in Ohio to the late James R. Cleveland, Sr. and Joyce (Roberts) West. He loved NASCAR, and was a flagger at both Georgetown and Delmar Speedways. He also loved travelling to Florida.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Retha Cleveland.

He is survived by his sons, James R. (Jennifer) Cleveland, III and Miles Cleveland; brother, Mark West; uncle, Wayne Roberts; five grandchildren, Brandon, Miranda, Ariana, and Kaitlyn Cleveland and Nicholas Dean.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 – 2 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947.

Burial will be private.



