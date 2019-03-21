LINCOLN - James R. "Jimmy" Long, Jr. passed away on March 14, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. "Jimmy" Long.
A funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 23115 Slaughter Neck Road, Slaughter Neck, Lincoln, DE 19960 where there will be a viewing from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 21, 2019