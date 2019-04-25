Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Smith. View Sign Service Information Fleischauer Funeral Home 48 West Market Street Greenwood , DE 19950 (302)-349-4568 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - James R. Smith passed away April 21, 2019 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood.

He was born Sept. 21, 1932, the son of the late James L. and Delema F. Smith.

He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1950. He spent most of his career as a bank teller.

Jimmie was a member of Greenwood UMC. Although, after moving to Milford several years ago he attended the New Life Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Janice S. Bowman; and his brother, Edward B. (Marylou) Smith; three nephews, Bruce D. (Rita) Bowman, Drew (Cheryl) Bowman, and Shawn D. (Pat) Bowman; two nieces, Sheree (Greg) Keilbasa, and Susanne (Oscar) Oliverez; and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Friday, April 26, 2019 at noon in the St. Johnstown UMC outside of Greenwood, where friends and family may visit one hour earlier.

Interment will be held at St. Johnstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice or S.P.C.A.

Arrangements by Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood.





