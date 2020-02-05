James R. Wyatt went home to be with the Lord Jan. 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Sharon Wyatt; and wife, Joyce June Wyatt.
He is survived by sons, James Wyatt and Keith Wyatt; along with six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He served in the United States Navy in WW II on the destoryer USS Forrest Royal. After his military service he became an electrician and served the Dover area community for over 50 years. He was a member of the Dover Seventh Day Adventist Church.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover and family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be a Lakeside Cemetery Dover.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 5, 2020