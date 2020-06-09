James Robert Brown
James Robert Brown was born on March 29, 1951 in Chestertown, Md. He passed away on June 3, 2020.
He is survived by his sisters, Jean Winterstein; his brother, Phillip Brown his wife, Marlene Elliott Brown; his son, Michael and wife Tanya; his grandchildren, Michaela, Abigail, and Aaron Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Courtland; mother, Virgina; and wife, Charlotte.
Jim was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He was a teacher and guidance counselor at Sussex Technical High School. He was a pastor at Delmar Christian Center and served as a pastor and evangelist throughout his life. He was a founding board member of Delmarva Christian Schools. He was a member of Central Worship Center and the Laurel Ruritan Club and various clubs and boards with charitable organizations throughout his life.
He had a lifelong passion for encouragement and helping others. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on his farm.
There will be a funeral on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Central Worship Center, 14545 Sycamore Road, Laurel, Delaware 19956. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Due to the COVID-19 virus masks are required and social distancing measures will be enforced.
Donations can be made to Delmarva Christian Schools, 21777 Sussex Pines Road, Georgetown or Central Worship Center, 14545 Sycamore Road Laurel in lieu of flowers.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JUN
10
Funeral
01:00 PM
Central Worship Center
