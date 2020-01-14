BRIDGEVILLE - James S. Howell passed away on Jan. 12, 2020 at the Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd St. in Denton, Md. with a visitation one hour prior. The interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, Md.
Please send donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A. to help with funeral expenses. For more information and to offer online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 14, 2020