James S. Tiggs
DOVER - James Tiggs passed away on June 7, 2020 at Bayhealth - Sussex in Milford, DE.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE. Burial will be private.
Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, DE.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
