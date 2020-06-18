DOVER - James Tiggs passed away on June 7, 2020 at Bayhealth - Sussex in Milford, DE.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE. Burial will be private.
Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, DE.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.