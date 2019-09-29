Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - James Silas Harbour passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

He was born in Pueblo, Colo. on May 27, 1958, the son of Georgia Florence Harbour and the late James Jay Harbour.

He attended Beulah Valley Grade School, then Minnequa Elementary School, Corwin Junior High, and graduated from Pueblo Central High School (he was excellent at math). He later graduated from Southern Colorado State College (Degree in Computer Science).

Growing up in a steel factory town where everything centered around the production of steel, left little to the imagination. But he was very imaginative, and as an adult, moved to the East coast where he lived very well. He enjoyed peanut butter and peach butter sandwiches and would have it every time he visited back home.

He was a Third Degree Black Belt in American Kenpo Karate.

He loved his craft and never hesitated to share his thoughts and unique perspective on enterprise architecture and data science.

He was known to his brothers and sisters as Silas. To his wife and children, he was "Big James". And at work he was Jim. But to all he was a wonderful man that would not hesitate to cook you something to eat and just sit and talk about anything you needed to. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Harbour; four children, Robert, Samantha, James, and Michael; his mother, Georgia F. Harbour; two brothers, Karl M. Todd, and Wayne Harbour; and two sisters, Bonnie L. Harbour, and Flora J. Austin. His first grandchild, Iris Grace Brown, is on her way and is due to be born November 19, 2019.

At his request, there will be a private celebration of life at his home. For specific info, please send an email to

To sign the online guestbook, please visit

Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.





