James Thomas Ford, Jr., 79
KENTON - James Thomas Ford, Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home.
Mr. Ford was born May 31, 1941 in Dover to the late James Thomas Ford, Sr. and Thelma Hurd Ford.
He worked as an Industrial Electrician for 20 years. Mr. Ford enjoyed gardening and music. He was a member of Electrical Union.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Wayne Allen Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Roxanna Voshell Ford, of Magnolia; son, James Thomas Ford, III and his wife, Donna, of Sylva, NC; daughters, Lori Morrow and her husband, Jeff, of Magnolia and Brenda Ella Ford of MD; brother, Bruce Ford; sisters, Rose Marie Thompson, Nancy Ford and Thelma Barbour; grandchildren, Charles Chadwell, Jr. and Markus Chadwell; great grandchild, Kaedence Chadwell.
Memorial services will be held 12 Noon, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
