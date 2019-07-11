DOVER - James "Jim" Thompson passed away in his home on Saturday July 6, 2019.
Jim is survived by his children, Aimee (Dave) Kaczorowski of Frederica and Tommy Huffstutler of Frederica; his brothers, Sammie Thompson of Magnolia, Mike (Amy) Thompson of Maui, Hawaii and Debbie Stone of Dover; several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, J.D. (James Douglas) Huffstutler; his parents, Samuel Thompson, his mother Ellamae Thompson; his brother, Charles Thompson; and his sister, Penny Jo Thompson.
Jim was a retired mechanic that loved to ride his Harley any chance he had. He also loved to fish and hunt in his spare time.
A viewing is scheduled for Saturday July 13, 20019 at 11 a.m. at Traders in Dover with services at 12 p.m., with a reception to follow at The Moose Lodge in Camden. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 11, 2019