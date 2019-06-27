Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Vennard Jr.. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - James Vennard Jr. passed away at home on Monday June 24, 2019.

He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Dec. 14, 1933, the son of the late James and Margaret Vennard.

He attended elementary, high school, and Langside College in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jim served with the British Army – The Royal Scots Fusiliers in the Pipe Band – during the Malayan Conflict and after. He played the bagpipes since he was ten years old and served as Pipe Major of the City of Wilmington Pipe Band for a time.

Jim and his family emigrated from Scotland to Canada in 1962, and moved to Delaware in 1966. He worked for DuPont Co. for many years, and retired in 1994.

Jim was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church, Smyrna. He was also a member of Harmony Lodge #13, A.F. and A.M., Smyrna, the Modern Maturity Center, and RSVP Volunteering for a number of years.

In his younger years he enjoyed hiking, and he also enjoyed reading, soccer, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Hickey.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; three children, James III (Chris), Douglas (Fredda), and Janice (Jonathan); two grandchildren, James Vennard IV (Kathryn), and Daniel M. Vennard (Danielle); two step-grandchildren, Tara James and Dallas Bebout; and eight great-grandchildren, Sampson, Graeme and Zoey Vennard, Ashlyne and Nicklaus Fowler, London, Beckham and Presley Bebout; several cousins in Scotland; and his dog Star.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care that Jim received. Jean would also like to thank her family and friends for their support and caring.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday June 29, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 118 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 10 a.m. A reception in the church hall will follow the service. Interment will be privately held at Holy Hill Cemetery, Smyrna at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 118 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977.

