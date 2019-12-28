Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Lauck. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 (410)-754-8888 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenwood Mennonite Church 12525 Shawnee Road Greenwood , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Greenwood Mennonite Church 12525 Shawnee Road, Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - James W. Lauck, Jr. "Mickey" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Hospice Center in Milford.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1945, in Cambridge, Md. the son of the late James W. Lauck, Sr., and Rosalie Willoughby Lauck.

He married Molly Anne Chupp on Jan. 3, 1969, and together they had one daughter, Melody Rose. Molly preceded him in death on May 4, 2017.

He worked as a carpenter for Nanticoke Homes for many years.

He was a founding member of Gateway Fellowship (Cannon Mennonite Church), where he served by singing in both groups and with the Ambassadors and The Lauck Family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert "Al" Lauck.

He is survived by his daughter, Melody Kimbler and her husband Rob of Seaford; his grandchildren, John of Greenwood, Chelsea and her husband Will, Erin and Ryan, all of Seaford; siblings: J. Wayne Lauck and his wife Anita and Patricia Coppage both of Secretary, Md., Chester Lauck of Cambridge, Md., Michael "Lo" Lauck and Helen Tyler both of East New Market, Md., William "Bill Hanks" Lauck and his wife Pearl and Edith Finck all of Secretary, and Lily Wooten of Cambridge; and his beloved grand dog "Ellie".

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Greenwood Mennonite Church, 12525 Shawnee Road, Greenwood. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will follow at Gateway Fellowship Cemetery in Cannon.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at





