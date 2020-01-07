Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - James Walter Ryan, Sr. "Salt" passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 11, 1946 in Holloway Terrace, Del., son of the late Tobe and Mary Ryan. Jim was a junior member of the Holloway Terrace Fire House and attended De La Warr High School. For 55 years, Jim was a member and worked for the International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators Allied Workers, Local 42.

After retirement he enjoyed fishing, crabbing and enjoyed his summers at South Shore Indian River and most recently at Rockhall. One of his favorite past times was playing cards with his buddies at the barn, and drives to Leipsic and Woodland Beach.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Tobe and Mary Ryan; and his brother, Ray "Reds" Ryan.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Norvell) Ryan; his children, Mary O'Connell (Brian), Jimmy Ryan Jr. (Sandra), Ginger Barkley (John); grandchildren Jim Ryan III, Joey O'Connell (Dawn), Matt "Chuck" Ryan, Emily O'Connell, John Barkley Jr and Lauren Barkley; great-grandchildren Rohan and Gavin O'Connell; his siblings, Toby Ryan Jr., Marianne Taylor, Shelia McCall, Bobby Ryan; and his best friend, Johnny Carter.

Visitation will be held at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. The family request casual attire. Burial at sea will occur at a later date.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

