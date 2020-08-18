1/1
Jamie Lynne Harris
Jamie Lynne Harris
Jamie Lynne Harris was born November 1, 1977 in Seaford, Delaware. The youngest of three children born of Ronnie L. Hudson I and Elsie M. Kenton (Greenwood). She went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020 at her home in Magnolia, Delaware.
Jamie was a 1995 graduate of Sussex Tech High School where she loved cheerleading and studying for nursing. She graduated with her Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) certification spent most of her adult life helping people. She worked as a CNA at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, pain management for Dr. Balu in Seaford/Dover, and for a urology clinic in Dover. She also spent over 4 years teaching English to Korean students online. Jamie had a huge heart and always loved helping people.
Jamie was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie L. Hudson I.
She leaves to mourn in her passing her mother, Elsie M. Kenton; three children, Jazmyne Harris, Troy Harris Jr. and Kaylee Casey of Dover; her sister, Lisa A. Ray of Greenwood; her brother, Ronnie L. Hudson II of Saint Robert, Mo.; ten nieces and nephews, and a host of loving family members and caring friends that will miss her greatly.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
