HARTLY - Jamie Michelle Taylor passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General, Dover, surrounded by her loving family.
Jamie was born the daughter of the late, Samuel and Thelma (Brady) Moyer. She lived in Kent Island many years and attended Centerville High School and attended Chesapeake College Wye Mills Nursing Program and worked in Nursing homes in the area. Later she worked in Delaware for Dept. of Homeland Security, Dover Downs and Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill.
Jamie enjoyed volunteering for the wildlife center, loved riding horses from youth up, loved and cherished all animals, birds and gardening. She loved the water, swimming boating, fishing, crabbing and camping. Jamie loved cooking and baking for friends and neighbors.
Jamie is survived by, her loving husband of 26 years, Harold Taylor; sisters, Dawn Langis and Candace Cali; a brother, Samuel Moyer; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and friends from all over.
Burial will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020