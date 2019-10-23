GEORGETOWN - Jan Melhunek passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at KGH Bay Health Dover.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1950 in Dover to the late John and Beatrice Thompson Melhunek.
Mr. Melhunek was a health planner.
He is survived by wife, Karen Roock Melhunek of Camden; daughter, Marlena Gibson of Camden; sister, Cynthia Holt of Pennsylvania; grandsons, Henry and Sam.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Private burial will be at the St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Trader Funeral Home in Dover.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 23, 2019