Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane A. Stephens. View Sign

MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Jane A. Stephens of Spring Hills Morristown N.J., formerly of Wyckoff, N.J. born on Feb. 2, 1933 passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center while in the care of Hospice after a sudden illness.

She was 86, daughter of the late Bessie (Melcer) and Donald A

Jane was born in Worster, Ohio and grew up on a vast farm in Ashland County. There she attended Ashland High School and Furthered her education at Ashland College. She was a brilliant woman with an everlasting thrill for adventure. She traveled to various beautiful places and was a light to all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Jane had a wonderfully witty sense of humor and always kept others smiling. Jane loved flowers especially gardening; she had an eye for seeing the beauty in all parts of life. She was an unbelievable painter and artist. Among the many wonderful attributes about her most of all she was an outstanding mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed and fondly remembered.

A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Jane's life at 2 p.m., Sunday March 3, 2019 at Rowe Funeral Home, 71 Washington St., Morristown, NJ 07960. Condolences may be expressed and information found on line at





MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Jane A. Stephens of Spring Hills Morristown N.J., formerly of Wyckoff, N.J. born on Feb. 2, 1933 passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center while in the care of Hospice after a sudden illness.She was 86, daughter of the late Bessie (Melcer) and Donald A Smith . She was loving wife to the late Dale E. Wiltrout and loving companion to the love of her life the late Edmund Stephens. Beloved sister to Rose Deck, David Smith and late brother Paul Smith. Endearing mother to daughter Brenda J. Carney, her partner John Lingenfelder, and late son Brian James Wiltrout and daughter-in-law, Gina Wiltrout. Stepmother to Gayle Stephens, Barry Stephens and Richard Stephens. Grandmother to many: Christine L. Carney, Tara A. Carney, Kimberly Stephens, James Stephens, Ashley Bedamus, Brian Wiltrout, Dale Wiltrout, Christopher Chuckran and Matthew Chuckran. She is survived by many loved ones, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, in-laws and friends.Jane was born in Worster, Ohio and grew up on a vast farm in Ashland County. There she attended Ashland High School and Furthered her education at Ashland College. She was a brilliant woman with an everlasting thrill for adventure. She traveled to various beautiful places and was a light to all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Jane had a wonderfully witty sense of humor and always kept others smiling. Jane loved flowers especially gardening; she had an eye for seeing the beauty in all parts of life. She was an unbelievable painter and artist. Among the many wonderful attributes about her most of all she was an outstanding mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed and fondly remembered.A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Jane's life at 2 p.m., Sunday March 3, 2019 at Rowe Funeral Home, 71 Washington St., Morristown, NJ 07960. Condolences may be expressed and information found on line at www.rowefuneral.com Funeral Home Rowe-Lanterman Home for Funerals

71 Washington St

Morristown , NJ 07960

(973) 538-0520 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close