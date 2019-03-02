MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Jane A. Stephens of Spring Hills Morristown N.J., formerly of Wyckoff, N.J. born on Feb. 2, 1933 passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center while in the care of Hospice after a sudden illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane A. Stephens.
She was 86, daughter of the late Bessie (Melcer) and Donald A Smith. She was loving wife to the late Dale E. Wiltrout and loving companion to the love of her life the late Edmund Stephens. Beloved sister to Rose Deck, David Smith and late brother Paul Smith. Endearing mother to daughter Brenda J. Carney, her partner John Lingenfelder, and late son Brian James Wiltrout and daughter-in-law, Gina Wiltrout. Stepmother to Gayle Stephens, Barry Stephens and Richard Stephens. Grandmother to many: Christine L. Carney, Tara A. Carney, Kimberly Stephens, James Stephens, Ashley Bedamus, Brian Wiltrout, Dale Wiltrout, Christopher Chuckran and Matthew Chuckran. She is survived by many loved ones, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, in-laws and friends.
Jane was born in Worster, Ohio and grew up on a vast farm in Ashland County. There she attended Ashland High School and Furthered her education at Ashland College. She was a brilliant woman with an everlasting thrill for adventure. She traveled to various beautiful places and was a light to all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Jane had a wonderfully witty sense of humor and always kept others smiling. Jane loved flowers especially gardening; she had an eye for seeing the beauty in all parts of life. She was an unbelievable painter and artist. Among the many wonderful attributes about her most of all she was an outstanding mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed and fondly remembered.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Jane's life at 2 p.m., Sunday March 3, 2019 at Rowe Funeral Home, 71 Washington St., Morristown, NJ 07960. Condolences may be expressed and information found on line at www.rowefuneral.com.
Rowe-Lanterman Home for Funerals
71 Washington St
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 538-0520
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 2, 2019