Jane C. Dunning, 86
CLAYTON - Mary Jane Conley (Jane C. Dunning) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1933 on the family farm in Millington, Maryland. Jane had an identical twin, Jean Conley (Dulin) Wothers. Growing up they could successfully cover for one another by pretending to be the other sister. Until they were married, they even dressed alike. Both graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna, Delaware.
Jane married Robert W. Dunning on April 12, 1951. They had three children, Brenda, Bobby & Jackie. Through the years they opened their house to several young men in need. They considered Dorsey Smith as their adopted son. They also had custody & raised their granddaughter, Mary Jane Dunning, who was named after her. The family loved to camp, play ball, scouting, attend church & spend family time with all 1st, 2nd & 3rd cousins. Bob & Jane loved life, hard work, travel, God, America, family, friends & each other. They gave more than they took.
Jane earned her Executive Secretarial degree from Sussex Tech. She held many secretarial jobs including secretary for Senator Allen Cook; Van-Holten's in Kenton; Clayton Elementary School; & Dunning's Body Shop. She also was the first secretary for the Smyrna Alumni Association.
Jane began being a Girl Scout Leader when her daughter started & remained in the Girl Scout Association for many years after her daughter finished. She was very involved with her sons Little League. She was also an active member of Downs Chapel United Methodist Church & their Ladies Aide Association.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother & father, Wesley & Hazel Conley; her twin sister, Jean Wothers; and her beloved husband, Bob.
She is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Florence & Donald Dulin; & her brother & sister-in-law, Wesley & Pat Conley; Jane's three children (Brenda, Bobby & Jackie); four grandchildren & their spouses (Bridget & Domonic Esposito; Mary Jane & Tom Randall; Casey & Derak Seward; & Chris Hopkins); five great-grandchildren, (Natalie, Brielle & Carly Seward; plus, Addison & Bryce Esposito) are lucky to have had her love.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna, and again on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1 PM. Funeral services will begin Sunday at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna. Masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing is required. Please consider staying at home if not feeling well or concerned about health risks. The family appreciates everyone's compliance & understands if the COVID-19 concerns prevent them from attending.
In honor of Jane C. Dunning, the family requests donations to be made to: Downs Chapel Church, i/c Ginger Jones, 6703 Sudlersville Road, Marydel, MD 21649.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
