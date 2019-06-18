Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ellen Shahan. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hartly - Jane Ellen Shahan passed away peacefully in her home, Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Omaha, Neb. to the late, Herman and Marjorie (Reamer) Scheuing. She spent her career of 41 years as a registered nurse, receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Delaware, before working at Bayhealth for 15 years, and for the State of Delaware in the Alzheimers Unit at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, in Smyrna for over 20 years. In her free time, Jane enjoyed reading, and playing the slots at Dover Downs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Scheuing.

Jane is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Shahan; her seven children, Cathy Jo Moore and husband, Jeff, of Felton, Joseph Shahan, Jr., and wife, Bonnie, of Smyrna, Robbie Shahan and wife, Terry, of Virginia, Gary Shahan, of Virginia, Robin Hyde and husband, Tom, of Pennsylvania, Amy DeVincentis and husband, Kenny, of Hartly and Mark Shahan and wife, Macy, of Hartly. Her sister, Mary Kay Turner and husband, Keith, of Dover; 38 grandchildren and 20 + great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family requests casual attire please. Burial is Private.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.

