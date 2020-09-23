Janet Ethel Cannon, 80
GEORGETOWN - Janet Ethel Cannon passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Dover Campus on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Janet was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Jack and Ethel (Hendricks) Harmon. She retired from Stockley Center in Georgetown. Mrs. Cannon was a member of the Red Hat Society, an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, and she loved her cats. She also loved watching tv and the Weather Channel, shopping, especially the Home Shopping Network, and reading books and magazines. Her faith and her love in God were also especially important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Wark; second husband, Raymond Cannon; and her brothers, Jim and Jack Harmon.
She is survived by her children, Lee (Brenda) Wark, Crystal (Garrett) Brisbane, and Joel James Cannon; three grandchildren, Jason Wark, Tiara Brisbane, and Shamira Cannon; and four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Mia, Amya, and Amira.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton. Those attending the service must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers donations in Janet's memory can be made to: American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremationcenter.com