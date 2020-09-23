1/
Janet Ethel Cannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Ethel Cannon, 80
GEORGETOWN - Janet Ethel Cannon passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Dover Campus on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Janet was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Jack and Ethel (Hendricks) Harmon. She retired from Stockley Center in Georgetown. Mrs. Cannon was a member of the Red Hat Society, an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, and she loved her cats. She also loved watching tv and the Weather Channel, shopping, especially the Home Shopping Network, and reading books and magazines. Her faith and her love in God were also especially important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Wark; second husband, Raymond Cannon; and her brothers, Jim and Jack Harmon.
She is survived by her children, Lee (Brenda) Wark, Crystal (Garrett) Brisbane, and Joel James Cannon; three grandchildren, Jason Wark, Tiara Brisbane, and Shamira Cannon; and four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Mia, Amya, and Amira.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton. Those attending the service must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers donations in Janet's memory can be made to: American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremationcenter.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved