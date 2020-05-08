FREDERICA - On Monday, May 4, 2020, Janet I. Callaway, peacefully passed away while surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Wilmington, Del. to the late Lester and Jeanette White.
Janet became a Certified Nurse's Aide working at Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City and Genesis Healthcare in Milford. She also owned and operated thrift stores in Dover and Little Creek, Delaware. She was an avid Elvis fan and enjoyed playing the slots at the Harrington Casino.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, John Callaway; her brother, Lester White Jr.; and her grandson, Kerry Callaway.
She is survived by her siblings, Audrey Stewart and husband Bobby, Rose O'Neal and husband Manny, Julia Carroll and her late husband Ronnie; as well as her children, Jackie Ryall, John Callaway, and Joanne Ryall and husband David; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.