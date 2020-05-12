Janet L. Feague
FREDERICA - Janet L. Feague passed away on May 5, 2020 at Milford Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Feague had been a bartender at the Bayview Inn in N. Bowers Beach for many years. Afterwards, she was a receptionist for Luther Towers, retiring last year after about 20 years of service. Mrs. Feague was a lifetime member of the Bowers Beach Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and was a member of VFW Post #6483 Ladies Auxiliary in Milford. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching television and doing crochet.
Mrs. Feague was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Feague. She is survived by two children, David Feague and his wife Sherry of N. Bowers Beach and Kimberly Jackson of N. Bowers Beach; one sister, Charlotte of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard; and her sister, Virginia.
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Feague Family for the loss of your loved one, Janet, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
