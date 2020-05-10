Janet Marie Truitt
GEORGETOWN - In the early hours of Saturday May 2, 2020, Janet Truitt born May 9, 1957 passed away peacefully.
Janet was a sweet, sensitive, caring, and forgiving wife, mother, daughter, nanna, and friend. She enjoyed gardening, animals, nature, and spending time with grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Thomas Truitt; parents, Robert & Adrienne Kaelin; and her children, Elizabeth (Curtis) Smith of Bear, Del., Abigail (Mark) Lynch of Georgetown, Del., Emily (James) Truitt of Georgetown Del., Michael (Karen) Truitt of Midlothian, Va., and Jennifer Austin of Las Vegas, Nev.; and her brother, Steve Kaelin of Heartland, Mich.; and eleven grandchildren, Hannah, Jillian, and Aubrey Lynch, Jagger and Jemma Nyheart, Riley, Collin and Conner Truitt, and Kelsey, Kiara, and Sarah Williams; and her beloved cat, Fiona. She will be sadly missed.


Published in NewsZapDE on May 10, 2020.
