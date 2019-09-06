Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ralph Scheidt Furr. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Andrews Lutheran Church 425 N. Dupont Highway Dover , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Andrews Lutheran Church 425 N. Dupont Highway Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Janet Ralph Scheidt Furr passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Janet was born near Laurel, daughter of James and Elsie Ralph on Aug. 28, 1929.

She graduated from Laurel High School and the University of Delaware with a B.S. Degree in Teaching Education. Janet was with the Caesar Rodney School District for 39 1/2 years, first as a teacher and then as a school food service supervisor.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, playing board games and card games, especially Bridge. She was a charter member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. Janet was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Chapter, life member of Delaware Association of Retired School Personnel and a member of the Round Table Club in Camden Wyoming. She enjoyed her volunteer work with the Red Cross, as a Junior Board Member at Kent General Hospital, and at the Delaware Agriculture Museum. Throughout her life in the church and her volunteer work she touched countless lives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Earl Scheidt; and her husband, Frank H. Furr, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Frank H. Furr, III and his wife Carol of Smyrna, Daniel Furr and his wife Sheree of Rehoboth, and Timothy "Tim" Furr and his wife Louise of Rehoboth; daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Furr of Dover; and Joyce Lapp and her husband Rick of Dover, her grandchildren, Eric Weldon, Nicklaus Grassett, Amanda & Tanner Dore, Jeffrey A. Joseph and his wife Jenn, Frank H. Furr IV, Daniel Furr Jr., Michael Furr, Lisa Vidallon, Laura and Michael Basile, and Lowell Thomas III and 16 great grandchildren.

Friends may call Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. A private burial is scheduled for a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

