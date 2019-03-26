DOVER - Janet Sausser passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Westminster Village, surrounded by her loving family, including four generations of women.
Mrs. Sausser was born Oct. 3, 1933 in Morristown, N.J. to the late Willis D. Pierson and Catherine M. Freckman Pierson.
She worked as the Board Secretary for the borough of Oceanport, N.J. and prior to that had driven a school bus for Oceanport as well. Mrs. Sausser enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, traveling, cooking, reading, gardening and family gatherings.
Mrs. Sausser is survived by her daughters, Dawn E. Sausser of Hartly and Laurie M. Winner and her husband Rick of Supply, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Bastianelli and his wife Alisha, Jonathan Bastianelli and his wife Samantha, Jennifer Bastianelli, Corey Bastianelli and his fiancé Teresa, Elise Winner and Eric Winner; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, Lorelei, Brielle and Charlotte.
Services will be private.
