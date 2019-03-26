Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Sausser. View Sign

DOVER - Janet Sausser passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Westminster Village, surrounded by her loving family, including four generations of women.

Mrs. Sausser was born Oct. 3, 1933 in Morristown, N.J. to the late Willis D. Pierson and Catherine M. Freckman Pierson.

She worked as the Board Secretary for the borough of Oceanport, N.J. and prior to that had driven a school bus for Oceanport as well. Mrs. Sausser enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, traveling, cooking, reading, gardening and family gatherings.

Mrs. Sausser is survived by her daughters, Dawn E. Sausser of Hartly and Laurie M. Winner and her husband Rick of Supply, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Bastianelli and his wife Alisha, Jonathan Bastianelli and his wife Samantha, Jennifer Bastianelli, Corey Bastianelli and his fiancé Teresa, Elise Winner and Eric Winner; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, Lorelei, Brielle and Charlotte.

Services will be private.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Janet Sausser passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Westminster Village, surrounded by her loving family, including four generations of women.Mrs. Sausser was born Oct. 3, 1933 in Morristown, N.J. to the late Willis D. Pierson and Catherine M. Freckman Pierson.She worked as the Board Secretary for the borough of Oceanport, N.J. and prior to that had driven a school bus for Oceanport as well. Mrs. Sausser enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, traveling, cooking, reading, gardening and family gatherings.Mrs. Sausser is survived by her daughters, Dawn E. Sausser of Hartly and Laurie M. Winner and her husband Rick of Supply, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Bastianelli and his wife Alisha, Jonathan Bastianelli and his wife Samantha, Jennifer Bastianelli, Corey Bastianelli and his fiancé Teresa, Elise Winner and Eric Winner; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, Lorelei, Brielle and Charlotte.Services will be private.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Funeral Home Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street

61 South Bradford Street

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 734-3341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close