Janice Arlene (Nelson) Krolick
1942 - 2020
CAMDEN â€" Janice Arlene (Nelson) Krolick passed away on May 23, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital.
Janice was born in Darby, Pa. on Nov. 29, 1942 the daughter of the late Josephine A. (Schulz) and Carroll S. Nelson. She was a 1960 graduate of Eddystone High School in Aston, Pa. Janice did a lot of different things during the course of her long career, but what was most important to her was being a paraprofessional taking care of and working with children with disabilities. She enjoyed sewing, crochet and coloring. She also loved animals and nature and was a cat foster mom.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Krolick, who died in 2001.
She is survived by her children, Edward Krolick, Charles Krolick and his wife Cindy, Stephanie Gardner and her husband Bill, John Krolick and his wife Janet, Michael Krolick and his wife Michelle and Amy Murray and her fiancÃ© Kevin Flannigan; her brother, Carroll Nelson; and her grandchildren, Michael Krolick, JonMichael Krolick, Meghan Gardner, Steven Krolick, Brian Krolick, Donovan Murray and Colin Murray.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Roy Krolick and Judy Krolick; her sister, Barbara Krause; her grandson, Gregg Krolick; and her daughter in law, Cindy Krolick.
The family plans a memorial service that will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Compassion for Cats of DE, 102 E. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Camden, DE 19934. Http://compassion4catsofde.wix.com/ccde.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
