Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3218

FELTON - Janice L. Winkler passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born on May 1st, 1945 in Salisbury, Maryland, daughter of the late James Norman Green and Katherine (Townsend) Layfield.

Mrs. Winkler enjoyed her youth where she grew up next door to her Grandmother's farm and shared many stories about her, her brother, and their cousin's interactions. During summers she enjoyed attending 4-H Youth Camp and time at the beach with friends and family, particularly Ocean City, Maryland. She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963. After graduation she attended Cambridge Nursing Academy in Cambridge, Maryland where she obtained her Licensed Nurse Certificate. She worked in Cambridge and then Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del. One of her early nursing career accomplishments was being accepted as the first Anesthesia Technician at Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. She served as a Sunday School teacher at Felton United Methodist Church, Lake Forest Elementary School PTA past President, and was a member of the Harrington New Century Club and past President. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and tending to her flowers. She had a love for Classic Cars, reading Southern Living Magazine and many farm and country related publications. She most enjoyed collecting "bunny rabbits" and spring was her favorite time of year. She cherished family gatherings and hosting dinners at her home for friends and family alike. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She always kept up with the lives of those whom she touched and enjoyed being around people. She will be missed by many who knew her.

Mrs. Winkler is survived by her husband, David W. Winkler of Felton to whom she was married for 47 years. She worked with him on the family farm and road side market, as well as with Winkler Brothers Enterprises for many years. She will be remembered for attention to detail and service to customers through that time. Additionally she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Mark) Shafer of Clear Spring, Md.; her son and daughter-in-law, Vince (Julia) Winkler of Middletown, Del.; and her daughter, Jodi Winkler Pries of Felton, Del.; her grandchildren, Blake (Paula) Shafer, Heather (Adam) Branch, Frank Winkler; great-grandson, Colt Branch; her nephews, Brett Winkler and Steve Green; her niece, Jill Grey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Green.

We very much want to honor Janice's life and together share our appreciation of her contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Janice's family and friends, services and burial will be private. A Celebration of Janice's Life will be announced at a later date. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





