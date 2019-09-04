Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Janice Marie Walls passed away on Aug. 30, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Walls had been a cafeteria worker for the Caesar Rodney School District, retiring after 21 years of service. Afterwards, she was a bus aide for Cool's Bus Service for several years. She enjoyed dancing with her husband "Bill", watching I Love Lucy on television, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. What gave Mrs. Walls the most joy was spending time with her grandchildren, her sisters, and her long time friends. She will always be remembered for her kindness and putting others needs before her own. The family would like to thank all her wonderful neighbors, friends, and veteran family that came to visit her regularly.

Mrs. Walls is survived by her husband of 48 years, William O. Walls; her three children, Thomas A. Walls of Kent Island, Md., Kim Sammak and her husband Mark of Wyoming, and Tamie Walls-Lavender of Woodside; her siblings, Nuke Balke of Dover, Violet McKinney of Dover, and Jeanie Burke of Dover; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel (Allen) Balke and Otto Balke; and by her sisters, Carolyn and Shirley Balke.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at Camden Fire Hall at 5 p.m. to spend time with family and share memories.

