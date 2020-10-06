Janice 'Jan' Mary
Allen (Kostos)
Janice "Jan" Mary Allen (Kostos), second child and first daughter, was born on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 1934 in Nantikoke, Pa. to Stanley and Anastasia (Pinocki) Kostos. She spent much of her childhood in Essex, Md., graduating from St. Michael's Business School in June 1950. Soon after graduation, she went to work at University of Maryland Hospital, where she would meet the love of her life, the future Dr. Charles "Bud" Allen. Until her final days, Janice loved to tell the story of the first time she saw her beloved Bud, across the rotunda, wearing his neatly pressed gray flannel slacks.
Jan and Bud were married Sept. 10, 1955 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Baltimore. The first two of their four children, Patricia and Timothy, were born in Ft. Howard, Md. while Bud completed his residency in internal medicine. In 1960, the family moved to Dover, Del. where Bud set up an internal medicine practice with his close friend Dr. Norman Jones. The next two children, Jennifer and Catherine, were born soon afterward.
One of Jan's greatest pleasures was the monthly birthday luncheon, which have gone on for over 50 years. She will be greatly missed by Claire, Margy and the rest of the lunch bunch. Jan was also quite the tennis player and developed many lifelong friendships on the court. She was an accomplished water color artist, creating beautiful florals and landscapes.
Jan and Bud spent summers at their beach house where they would welcome kids and grandkids. They enjoyed spending lazy days on the beach, barbecuing and eating Dole Whip on the boardwalk. She especially loved when her sister Pat visited and the evenings were filled with wine and laughter.
Jan also spent her time reading, knitting and gardening. One of her greatest pleasures was shopping. She was a stylish dresser until the end, preferring to wear red in her later years as it was not considered appropriate when she was younger. She taught her daughters many valuable lessons, including the importance of not wearing white after Labor Day and always having a tissue in your sleeve. She will be missed dearly by her children, who could always count on her for honest advice.
Jan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Allen; her four children, Pattie Schellhardt (Bill) of Jasper, Ga., Tim Allen of Grant's Pass, Ore., Jenni SanGovanni (David) of Eureka, Calf. and Cathy Skinner of Dover, Del. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jerry Kostos, (Carol) of Ellicot City, Md., Pat Coulter of Pasadena Calif. and Charles Kostos (Bobbie) of Long Beach, Calif.
The family would like to thank Dr. Assar Rather for his gentle guidance. Jan was provided comfort in her final days by Glacia. During the final months loving care was provided by Jenn of the Silver Team from Delaware Hospice. The family would like to offer one final thank you to her for her kindness, compassion and patience, in supporting us through this process.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 South Dupont Highway, Dover, Del. in Jan's name.
