Janice S. Bowman
1935 - 2020
Janice S. Bowman, 85
GREENWOOD - Janice S. Bowman passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bay Health Hospital – Sussex Campus in Milford, Del. She was born on January 5, 1935 In Greenwood, Del., the daughter of the late James L Smith and Delema Fowler Smith.
After her education, she married William A. Bowman on August 9, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2007 after 55 years of marriage.
Janice worked faithfully at the counter for the Greenwood Post Office for many years. In her free time, she assisted her husband with their garden and enjoyed sharing their harvest with family and neighbors. She was always known for her home-made cakes she would share with her family and grandchildren for birthdays and other special occasions. In later years, she was an avid bird watcher but she most enjoyed time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Bruce Bowman and his wife Rita of Greenwood, Drew Bowman and his wife Cheryl of Harrington, and Shawn Bowman and his wife Pat of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Derek, Brian, Amanda, April, Kerry and Leah; nine great-grandchildren, Gia, Gabe, Luke, Casey, Shawn, Matthew, Rinoa, Colbie and Charley; and two great-great grandchildren, Emmy and Ella; and one brother, Edward B. Smith.
In addition to her husband and her parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Smith; and infant granddaughter, Angela Marie Bowman.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. Expressions of sympathy may be made to your local Fire Company. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
NOV
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Johnstown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
