Jason Joseph Collins
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELTON - Jason Joseph Collins passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Jason was born Aug. 6, 1982 in Milford to Kenneth Collins and Alyce Sweat Collins.
He was a hard worker as a drywall finisher and enjoyed traveling, the beach, and listening to music. He was a family person and often spent his free time with his parents, daughter, and brothers. He had a love for cars and even owned a car audio shop as a teenager. He was a people person and would give you the shirt off his back. He was very talented and smart. His hobbies included mixed martial arts and specializing in electronics. He had attended Calvary Church of Dover. He studied at Liberty University to be a paralegal.
Jason is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Alyce Collins of Felton; daughter, Aloni Collins of Magnolia; brothers, Kenneth M. Collins of Felton, Joshua A. Collins of Camden, Caleb J. Collins of Felton and Rob Fuller of Dover.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Funeral Costs. His parents are taking care of things but any contributions help.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 13, 2020
For the family of Jason, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Janet Clough
Friend
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Collins Family for the loss of your loved one, Jason Joseph, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength
JW/JKH
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Until we meet again!
Jessica Armstrong
Family
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Pritchett
Friend
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Gonna miss u bro.. capt Dan
Capt. Dan
Friend
May 12, 2020
I have known jason for about 20 yrs he has always been a good person help u if u needed it he definitely will be missed
Deedee
Friend
May 12, 2020
Jason was a like a brother to me it was literally years since I had seen him wen we talked it was like a day had went by. Thank u so much to his parents for raising such a loving kind soul
Lissa ONEIL
Family
May 12, 2020
Matthew Chasanov
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved