FELTON - Jason Joseph Collins passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Jason was born Aug. 6, 1982 in Milford to Kenneth Collins and Alyce Sweat Collins.
He was a hard worker as a drywall finisher and enjoyed traveling, the beach, and listening to music. He was a family person and often spent his free time with his parents, daughter, and brothers. He had a love for cars and even owned a car audio shop as a teenager. He was a people person and would give you the shirt off his back. He was very talented and smart. His hobbies included mixed martial arts and specializing in electronics. He had attended Calvary Church of Dover. He studied at Liberty University to be a paralegal.
Jason is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Alyce Collins of Felton; daughter, Aloni Collins of Magnolia; brothers, Kenneth M. Collins of Felton, Joshua A. Collins of Camden, Caleb J. Collins of Felton and Rob Fuller of Dover.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Funeral Costs. His parents are taking care of things but any contributions help.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.