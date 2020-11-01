Jason "Jay" Westley,

NEWARK - Jason "Jay" Westley departed this life on October 21, 2020 in Newark, Del.

Jason was born on October 2, 1977 at Kent General Hospital in Dover to the late Araminta Westley and Clayton Wright. Jason was known by his family as someone who would light up the room with his personality. He was great with his hands, often taking apart and putting back together different gadgets, and "tinkering" with items around the house. Jason was extremely artistic from a young child with a stellar ability to draw items from sight. He loved people, often entertaining others as "the life of the party", and pulling off a practical joke or two.

Jason leaves to cherish his memories his son, Devon Westley (Ashlyn); his brother, Bryant Westley (Chauntelle); his grandmother, Shirley Westley,; his grandfather, James Westley (Shirley); uncle Kenneth Westley (Wendy); great uncle Joeseph Hickman (Pat); nephews Bryce Westley and Zion Westley; special cousin, Kenderlynn Westley; and a host of family members and special friends.

The family will hold a special memorial service for Jason at a later date.







