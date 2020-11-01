1/1
Jason "Jay" Westley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason "Jay" Westley,
NEWARK - Jason "Jay" Westley departed this life on October 21, 2020 in Newark, Del.
Jason was born on October 2, 1977 at Kent General Hospital in Dover to the late Araminta Westley and Clayton Wright. Jason was known by his family as someone who would light up the room with his personality. He was great with his hands, often taking apart and putting back together different gadgets, and "tinkering" with items around the house. Jason was extremely artistic from a young child with a stellar ability to draw items from sight. He loved people, often entertaining others as "the life of the party", and pulling off a practical joke or two.
Jason leaves to cherish his memories his son, Devon Westley (Ashlyn); his brother, Bryant Westley (Chauntelle); his grandmother, Shirley Westley,; his grandfather, James Westley (Shirley); uncle Kenneth Westley (Wendy); great uncle Joeseph Hickman (Pat); nephews Bryce Westley and Zion Westley; special cousin, Kenderlynn Westley; and a host of family members and special friends.
The family will hold a special memorial service for Jason at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved