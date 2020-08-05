Javan DeCarlo
Sullivan Sr., 63
SMYRNA - Javan DeCarlo Sullivan Sr. passed Thursday, July 30, 2020. Javan was born on August 7, 1956. Born to our Matriarch, Estella Bernice Sullivan and Samuel "Sambo" Waters in Dover, Delaware.
Raised in Smyrna, Delaware, Javan or better known to his friends as "Vanny" was the epitome of a hard worker. He used his free time to fish the many river ways, dams, and lakes of Delaware with his children and friends. Many of the structures, roads, and most notably the education institutes and grass fields of Smyrna are all evidence of his skill as a laborer. In his later years you could be stuck behind him slowly driving his red ford through Smyrna 10-15 miles below the speed limit. You may have spotted him in the Powercity fields mowing or any of the large grass lots in town. His mower drove his business. He worked for his wages until the day he passed Javan DeCarlo Sullivan Sr. was a simple man.
Javan had many friends that he left behind. His closest friends were Ernie Todd, Dave Butcher, Bishop Dwayne L. Bull, Gregory Elliot, Kurt Howell, Patrick Tribett, Mayor Robert C. Johnson, Michael Lewis, Warren May, Dan Long Jr., John Apgar, Mike Reed and Kenny Evans, the ENTIRE Smyrna and Clayton Police forces and his childhood friend from across the Highway Jose.
Preceded in death by our mother, Estella Bernice Sullivan; his father, Sambo; his sister, Shirley Fountain and Gregory Waters.
Vanny was survived by his sisters, Geraldine Miles, Carolyn Paton, Loray Sullivan, Vanessa Thomas, and Simone Sullivan; his brothers, Deandre Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, and Michael Lewis; his ex-wife, Darlene Siler Sullivan; his cousin, Patty Clifton; and his beloved children, Sireeta Sullivan, Javan DeCarlo Sullivan Jr., (His Baby) Lafeesha Saul, Robert Sullivan, and Ezekiel Sullivan. His pride was his grandchildren, Aazera Sullivan, Elijah Saul, Amare Sullivan, Devin Saul, Elias Sullivan, and Brayton Sullivan…They all spoke to him this past Father's Day.
Javan DeCarlo Sullivan Sr.
Vanny.
Dad.
Smyrna Boy.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Graveside services will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, located behind Powerhouse Ministries in Smyrna.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
.