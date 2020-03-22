Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jay "Harry" Adams passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening. He was 94 years old.

Originally born in Lexington, Ky., he moved to the Washington, DC area with his family while in high school. A proud

Harry spent the entirety of his working life in the DC area with his late wife, Ruth, raising two boys (Bob and Ron) and staying ever involved in their activities and pursuits. After a distinguished career in government service, he retired to the Delaware beaches where he remained active numerous organizations, including service as an Acolyte at his church, St Martha's.

Pop, as he was lovingly referred to by his family and friends, never met a stranger. He often remarked about how lucky he felt for having such incredible blessings of good health, great friends, and wonderful family. His family was his passion, and he never missed an opportunity to talk about them during his frequent trips to the store, doctors visits, or get togethers. He could often be seen driving in his Mustang convertible that he affectionally called his "chick magnet" before Ann quickly won his heart. His personality was absolutely infectious and to know him was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his late wife of 62 years, Ruth; a son, Ron; and a great grandson, Conner.

He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Ann Stewart Adams; a son, Bob (wife Susan); daughter-in-law, Ellen (to late son Ron); and grandchildren, Nicholas (wife Stephanie), Bryan (wife Holly), Allison (husband Rob), and Brad. He had four great grandchildren, Brayden, Dylan, Camdyn, and Liam.

Due to ongoing Coronavirus concerns, a celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Martha's Episcopal Church.

