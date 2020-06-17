Jay P. Jefferies
1929 - 2020
MAGNOLIA - Jay P. Jefferies passed away on June 10, 2020 in his home.
He was born on May 12, 1929 in Lankford, Penn. Jay served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and then worked at the Dover Air Force Base for 40 years as a mechanic.
He is survived by his caregiver and friend of 15 years, Shelly McCray, of Magnolia; nieces, Janet DeFilippis, Joan Humphries, Patsy; nephew, John Jefferies; and sister-in-law, Jennie Jefferies, all of Pennsylvania.
Service with military honors will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Delaware.
Arrangements are by Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
02:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
