MILTON - Jay R. Burton passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born on Jan. 15, 1959 in Milford to late Paris and Mildred Donovan Burton.

He delivered propane gas for Bob Willey & Son for 25 years. Many of his customers became friends, and enjoyed his delivery visits. Jay was also a farmer in the Milton area for many years. Jay enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and working with the annual Punkin Chunkin event.

Jay is survived by his brothers, Ray (Patsy) Burton and John (Betty) Burton; and sister, Kay (Wallace) Kopple.

Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to , Inc. (specify Sussex County, DE), P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693-5120 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.



