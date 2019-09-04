Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay W. Toomey. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Burial Following Services Union Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Jay W. Toomey passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Jay was born in Harbeson, son of the late Francis and Betty (Whaley) Toomey.

Jay, along with business partner Phil Sammons, was owner and operator of S & T Electric for 15 years. After his time with S & T, Jay transitioned to a position as a custodian for the Indian River School District; a job he loved dearly, especially his time at North Georgetown Elementary. He enjoyed the many friends he made over the years and especially the times he worked alongside his brother.

Jay was well-known for his hilarious sense of humor, quick-whit, a good laugh and even better conversation. He never met a stranger and was a friend to many. Jay's first love was his family. When he was able, he enjoyed duck and deer hunting with his brothers. He was a supportive husband, father and grandfather. Jay volunteered as a coach when his children played softball and baseball and spent countless hours supporting them and their endeavors. If he was not coaching from behind the plate, he was supporting them from the sidelines. He thoroughly loved spoiling his grandchildren and was especially looking forward to the birth of his first granddaughter in September.

In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rodney Pepper.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cathy (Pepper) Toomey; two children, Dale Toomey and wife Jessica of Lewes, and Kristin Bryan and husband Cory of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Grayson Toomey, Elijah Toomey, Easton Bryan and due in September, Joanah Bryan; two brothers, Ray Toomey and wife Phyllis of Millsboro, and Bud Toomey and wife Joann of Seaford; a nephew, Chris Toomey; a great-niece, Kendra Toomey; his mother-in-law, Mary Louise Pepper; and his beloved German Shepherd, Bandit.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jay's memory to Georgetown EMS Sta. 93, 406 N. Front Street, Georgetown, De 19947.



