Jean B. Peters
Jean B. Peters, 77
DOVER - Jean B. Peters passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Peters was born March 10, 1943 in Norristown, Pa. to the late William Baumgart and Evelyn Smith Baumgart.
She had a 30 year career in banking, in Annapolis, Maryland and then moved back to Dover. Mrs. Peters was a cancer survivor and active with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the Red Hat Society, loved playing cards, arts and crafts and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Peters in 2013.
Mrs. Peters is survived by two sons, Michael Peters and his wife Andrea of Annapolis, Md. and Bradley Peters and his wife Jennifer of Dayton, Md.; grandchildren, Brandon and Lauren Peters, Emily and Johnathan Peters; and sister, Joan Davis and her husband Wayne of Dover.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Letters of condolence may be sent, and guest book signed at torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 24, 2020.
