Jean Elaine Eiermann, 84
CLAYTON - Jean Elaine Eiermann went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Eiermann, who died on October 20, 2018.
She is survived by two children: a son, Bruce Eiermann of Smyrna; and a daughter, Susan, of Woodland Beach. Jean is also survived by son-in-law, Charlie Lovegrove; and two grandchildren, Rebecca and Charles Jr. Her family extended into having three sisters: Janis Laundry of Dover, Joan George of Millington, Maryland and Loretta Shortall of Greensboro Maryland. Two brothers, Dwayne Dixon of Easton, Maryland and Donald Dixon of Camden, Delaware, rounded out what was a large family. Douglas Dixon, another brother, died many years ago due to health complications from a prior accident.
Jean retired after twenty years of service at the Delaware Home & Hospital for The Chronically Ill in Smyrna. She was a casual employee in the Financial Resources department of the hospital and performed many clerical duties, including paying the patients their monthly allowances. In her many years as a homemaker, Jean had many hobbies, including gardening and ceramics. She enjoyed painting ceramics and her skills were showcased at several Delaware State Fairs. Scarlet Sage, petunias and fall mums were her favorite garden flowers. Many remarked that her cleaning abilities were in definite contention for the Governor's award of "Cleanest Home in Delaware."
"Little Jeannie" will be missed for her quiet and generous nature.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. when friends and family can call. It will be held in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna. The services will be streamed live on the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium Facebook page.
