MAGNOLIA - Jean Louise Good-Lapinsky passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Courtland Manor Nursing Home. Jean was born the daughter of the late Earl J. and Roberta C. Brumgard of Littlestown, Pa.

Mrs. Good-Lapinsky was as graduate of Littlestown High School, class of 1955. While in DE, she was employed by the DE State News and then American Greetings. She was known as 'Doll' to family and close friends and as 'Momma Jean' to her grandchildren. Mrs. Good-Lapinsky enjoyed bowling, line dancing, country western music and gardening. She was a member of the Modern Maturity Center and the Harrington Moose. Mrs. Good-Lapinsky was very patriotic and enjoyed decorating with red, white and blue.

In addition to both parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, CMSgt Clyde E. Good (USAF - ret.); and three brothers.

She is survived by her husband, SMSgt Edward A. Lapinsky (USAF - ret.); children, Colonel Douglas L. Good (USAF - ret.) and Carlene of Stafford, Va., Dawn Bartels and Rick of San Antonio, Texas, Denise Dyer and Jeff of Dover; seven grandchildren; one brother and one sister.

A private service was held for the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Courtland Manor Nursing Home for her wonderful care and the friends she made.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.

