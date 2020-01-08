Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 29, 1935 to Jan. 4, 2020

Jean Hankins, beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully after a life well lived.

Born Jean Marie O'Day, she was the daughter of Linwood and Mildred O'Day. At the vibrant age of 18, Jean married the love of her life, David A. Hankins Sr. They spent their early married years in California while Dave was enlisted in the Navy. This is also where their eldest child, David Jr., was born. After Dave's military service, the family moved home to Delaware and settled in Milford. It was there they welcomed their second child, Donna.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 65 years; her son and favorite daughter-in-law, David and Valerie Hankins; her daughter and favorite son-in-law, Donna and David Pyne; her eldest granddaughter and husband, Amanda and Robert Rettig; great granddaughters, Savannah, Laura, and Elizabeth; her granddaughter and husband, Candice and Joey Leyanna; great grandson, Carter; her grandson, Michael Pyne; her brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Beverly O'Day; her sister, Mary Sue Sharp; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Jean will be greeted in heaven by her parents, her brother, William O'Day, and granddaughter, Rachel Hankins.

Jean Hankins had a larger than life personality and never met a stranger. She loved her family, friends, and dogs. She had a passion for traveling. She was outspoken and quick to laugh and her laughter was contagious. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family intends to honor Jean's legacy with a "Celebration of Life" that will be held at Pippin's Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .

Online condolences may be sent to





